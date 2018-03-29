Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Awards Honor Officers from All Over the Region

The Northern Nevada DUI Task Force teamed up with the Kerak Shrine of Reno to say thank you to nearly two dozen law enforcement officers Wednesday night. The awards were for those officers tasked with keeping our roads and highways safe.

"I love getting drunk drivers off the roads," said Washoe County Sheriff's Deputy Jon Miller, who received an award. "I've seen a few crashes and I don't like seeing those; they're pointless. There's no excuse for drunk driving so in my opinion this is one of the best ways to make a difference in the safety of the general public, the everyday motoring public."

Seventeen awards and six special awards were awarded to law enforcement officers from all over Northern Nevada.

"I appreciate that someone else does take the time to put the work in for a ceremony like this," said Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen. "Especially in a time when it seems like law enforcement is being criticized all the time. "This really helps imporve morale within our agency."

The goal of the Northern Nevada DUI Task Force is no new victims.

"There are so many victims of DUI crashes," said Laurel Stadler of the Northern Nevada DUI Task force. "We talk to offenders and we provide victim impact panels across Northern Nevada and the hope is those offenders will not reoffend."

She says a big part of that is education.

"What we tell offenders is that drinking and drugging and driving, the possible consequences are death and injury to innocent victims and that's what we're trying to educate."

Education is part of what these officers do every day on the roads.

"I think it's an education process, educating the public and talking to people when we do run into it," Miller said. "I don't think its something that will ever go away but it's something we can make a big dent in. Every time we get an intoxicated driver off the road it's a huge win for everyone, including the community. It's not about punishing somebody, its about keeping everybody safe."

