City of Reno to Survey Waste Management Customers

On Wednesday, the Reno City Council unanimously voted in favor to implement a periodic review of the city's franchise agreement with Waste Management. The current agreement allows Waste Management to handle all recycling in Washoe County.

This review will give the public the opportunity to give their input about what services they like or dislike when disposing of their recyclables.

“The information that comes in from that is invaluable for us as trustees to make improvements in service,” says Reno Councilwoman Naomi Duerr.

Currently businesses like Cube Services, a printing company, are receiving fines for not using Waste Management when getting rid of their recyclable waste. Mark McKinnon, the company’s Vice President, is appealing the fines, as he’s been under the impression that some smaller recycling companies are exempt from Waste Management's franchise agreement.

McKinnon believes his company and others should have options other than Waste Management when disposing recyclables. He says it would not only be better for costs, but it would also create some competition.

"Come up with a solution that allows these small haulers to do their job as well and that everybody can compete for the same business and sharpen each other,” said McKinnon.

This periodic review is merely a survey that will ask for the public's feedback about Waste Management services. In no way does this change the franchise agreement with the city.