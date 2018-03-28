Concerns about Student Data Mining in Nevada Schools

NDOT hosted their fifth public meeting regarding Interstate 11 in Reno Wednesday, as they continue to gather info from all over Nevada about what citizens like and don't like about potential routes for the interstate.More >>
On Wednesday, the Reno City Council unanimously voted in favor to implement a periodic review of the city's franchise agreement with Waste Management.More >>
A Reno ordinance passed today restricts certain areas from panhandling.More >>
A Reno parent and former public school teacher, says the recent Facebook privacy issues pale in comparison to the risk facing our school kids.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a Reno man following a multi-agency pursuit that began in Spanish Springs and ended in Gerlach after reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour.More >>
While flu season is winding down, a separate strain is now being reported more frequently. Throughout this season, 'Influenza A' was the dominant strain, but now, 'Influenza B' is making its rounds.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol arrested a fugitive, Jim Brian Smith, wanted by the US Marshals for a probation violation related to a California bank robbery.More >>
A local recycling company is petitioning the Reno City Council, hoping to be allowed to stay in business despite the city's exclusive agreement with Waste Management for recycling pickup.More >>
