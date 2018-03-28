Concerns about Student Data Mining in Nevada Schools

A Reno parent and former public school teacher, says the recent Facebook privacy issues pale in comparison to the risk facing our school kids. He says with schools using so many online platforms to track a student's records, it puts them at risk for data breaches and may compromise their online safety.

Nevada's school districts use a web-based program called 'Infinite Campus' to track and share student records. John Eppolito, President of Protect Nevada Children, says, "A lot of parents really like it because you can keep track of kids' assignments."

The problem, Eppolito says, is a lack of transparency about how widespread the sharing of sensitive information like health and behavioral records, actually is, and what is done with it.

He says the internet is forever, and worries about possible effects from this stored data, on students down the road. Eppolito adds, "Especially for the kids that get in trouble a lot at school, because it's really heavy on discipline."

Eppolito says online platforms are an especially dangerous place to store these records, because of the possibility of hacking or data breaches. Speaking specifically about one popular education software program, he said, "The profiles that 'Edmodo' is creating on our kids are much more in-depth than what Facebook had. All that stuff that's in there, parents don't really see it and it's never deleted."

Last year, 77 million accounts on that program were compromised, nationwide. Eppolito told us he asked the Washoe County School District to notify parents of students who use Edmodo, but says they never did.

'Protect Nevada Children' is a group of more than 800 people advocating against data mining of students. They're also concerned that information could be sold to third-party vendors.

The group says they haven't gotten much reassurance from the school districts. Eppolito explains, "They have said they do everything they can to protect the data; what they didn't do--is what nobody does--is guarantee that it will be safe."

Eppolito says, with the state storing and sharing this student data, he fears what impact that could have on them in the future. What he wants right now are answers, "Why is the data on Infinite Campus kept forever and how is it going to affect our kids?"

We reached out to WCSD to talk to us about Eppolito and Protect Nevada Children's concerns. Nobody was available to talk to us today, due to spring break, but the district told us we may be able to get some answers, Thursday.

If you'd like to learn more about Protect Nevada Children, click here.