Reno Ordinance Bans Panhandling on Medians

Panhandlers can be found throughout Reno, either asking for food, money or work. While some stand on intersections or sidewalks, many spend their time on medians and islands on busy streets. That is now illegal after the city council approved a new ordinance Wednesday.

"We want those individuals to be safe," Neoma Jardon, Reno City Councilwoman said. "We don't want them to be out on a median, on an island and have the potential of being injured."

Several panhandlers can be found on a daily basis on Northtowne Lane in north Reno. One of them is Vince Massey, who spends much of his day on the median of the road, near the McCarran Blvd. intersection. He says the ordinance is not necessary.

"It's not unsafe," Massey said. "We're always aware of what's going on. The cars come in from behind me. I can't see them but I know that they're there."

Reno Police Chief Jason Soto says it does increase risks to drivers and pedestrians that would not be there otherwise.

"There's always enough distractions on the road," Soto said. "One of our priorities at the Reno Police Department is to make our streets safer and of course our pedestrians, safer as well."

Jesse Hernandez is a disabled veteran who is confined to a wheelchair. He sits on a wider median at the entrance of the Northtowne shopping center and says it is a safer place than the sidewalk for him, especially since he is on the driver's side of the cars.

"I can't be on the other side of the street," Hernandez said. "I'll get hit because the cars going that way fast. This is about the safest spot for me."

Now, the only people allowed to stand on medians are people who are crossing the street. They can wait on the median until the next pedestrian signal to cross. If there is not signal, they can wait until traffic passes.

Jardon says the ordinance will keep pedestrians safe, as well as drivers.

"There have certainly been instances that I have personally witnessed to where individuals have been panhandling," Jardon said. "Someone has stopped to give them money and someone behind them has rear-ended them. So those are things that we want to prevent with this."

While this may appear to be a way to reduce the amount of so-called nuisance panhandlers, Jardon says otherwise.

"I don't think this is about a homeless issue," Jardon said. "I think this is about activity and safety."