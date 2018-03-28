North Dakota Man Arrested for Years Old Sex Crimes

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office took a man into custody for sex crimes against a teen.

Sixty-year-old Paulo Preciado of Bismark, North Dakota was taken into custody Tuesday on six counts of sexual assault with a child under 14 and three counts of sexual assault with a child under 16. He's also facing two counts of lewdness with a child under 14 and one count of sexual assault.

The charges stem from a WCSO investigation into incidents with a girl victim between 1997 and 2004 somewhere in Washoe County. Officials say the girl knew Preciado during the crimes but they do no believe there are any other victims at this time.

Anyone that does have information on this is asked to call the WCSO Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.