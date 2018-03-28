North Dakota Man Arrested for Years Old Sex Crimes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

North Dakota Man Arrested for Years Old Sex Crimes

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office took a man into custody for sex crimes against a teen.

Sixty-year-old Paulo Preciado of Bismark, North Dakota was taken into custody Tuesday on six counts of sexual assault with a child under 14 and three counts of sexual assault with a child under 16. He's also facing two counts of lewdness with a child under 14 and one count of sexual assault. 

The charges stem from a WCSO investigation into incidents with a girl victim between 1997 and 2004 somewhere in Washoe County. Officials say the girl knew Preciado during the crimes but they do no believe there are any other victims at this time.

Anyone that does have information on this is asked to call the WCSO Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.