Washoe Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Driver After Pursuit - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Driver After Pursuit

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a Reno man following a multi-agency pursuit that began in Spanish Springs and ended in Gerlach after reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour.

Deputies say the incident began just before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday after the Nevada Highway Patrol received a call from a distraught motorist who was being chased by an unknown driver for unknown reasons. The caller said the suspect was driving recklessly, trying to cut them off and stop them. At the time they were in the Sutcliffe area heading south on State Route 445 towards Spanish Springs.

Officers from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office began responding to the area.

At approximately 9:25 p.m., the suspect car, still traveling south on SR 445, passed a northbound Sheriff’s Office deputy in the area of Pebble Creek Drive. The deputy turned around and started the pursuit.

The deputy said it appeared as if the driver tried to run him off the road. The deputy also saw the suspect driving aggressively towards three pedestrians.

The suspect vehicle turned off on to residential streets east of Pyramid Way (SR 445); worked his way back to the highway and headed north.

Deputies say officers from all three agencies joined in the pursuit which reached speeds of up to 110 miles per hour as the suspect drove north through the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribes’ Reservation, Empire and Gerlach.

The suspect stopped in Gerlach, ran away, but was later found hiding under a generator.

The suspected has been identified as 29-year-old Brian Anthony Stevens of Reno. Stevens was booked into the Washoe County Detention Center on three charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a charge of Assault on a Protected Person with a Deadly Weapon, Reckless Driving and Driver Disobeying a Peace Officer Endangering Others. 

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.