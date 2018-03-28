Washoe Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Driver After Pursuit

Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a Reno man following a multi-agency pursuit that began in Spanish Springs and ended in Gerlach after reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour.

Deputies say the incident began just before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday after the Nevada Highway Patrol received a call from a distraught motorist who was being chased by an unknown driver for unknown reasons. The caller said the suspect was driving recklessly, trying to cut them off and stop them. At the time they were in the Sutcliffe area heading south on State Route 445 towards Spanish Springs.

Officers from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office began responding to the area.

At approximately 9:25 p.m., the suspect car, still traveling south on SR 445, passed a northbound Sheriff’s Office deputy in the area of Pebble Creek Drive. The deputy turned around and started the pursuit.

The deputy said it appeared as if the driver tried to run him off the road. The deputy also saw the suspect driving aggressively towards three pedestrians.

The suspect vehicle turned off on to residential streets east of Pyramid Way (SR 445); worked his way back to the highway and headed north.

Deputies say officers from all three agencies joined in the pursuit which reached speeds of up to 110 miles per hour as the suspect drove north through the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribes’ Reservation, Empire and Gerlach.

The suspect stopped in Gerlach, ran away, but was later found hiding under a generator.

The suspected has been identified as 29-year-old Brian Anthony Stevens of Reno. Stevens was booked into the Washoe County Detention Center on three charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a charge of Assault on a Protected Person with a Deadly Weapon, Reckless Driving and Driver Disobeying a Peace Officer Endangering Others.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)