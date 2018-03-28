Hospital: One Dead After Hit-And-Run Crash in San Francisco - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hospital: One Dead After Hit-And-Run Crash in San Francisco

Posted: Updated:

A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital says one of five people struck in a hit-and-run crash has died.

San Francisco police say a driver got into an altercation Wednesday with the five people and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing. It was not clear if the victims were pedestrians.

Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said three of the victims were in serious condition and the fourth was in fair condition. He said he could not discuss the nature of their injuries.

The crash occurred in an industrial neighborhood along the waterfront a few miles from the city's financial district.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

