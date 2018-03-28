Investigation Underway After Home Attic Fire in Spanish Springs - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Investigation Underway After Home Attic Fire in Spanish Springs

An investigation is underway after an attic fire inside a home near Hyacinth Street, near Pyramid Way in Spanish Springs. 

The fire was first reported around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Fire crews say the fire was contained to the attic. 

Two people were home at the time of the fire. 

No one was hurt. 

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and Sparks Fire crews both responded to the fire. 

Date Palm and Desert Palm Drives will be closed as fire crews clear the scene. 

