Hot Air Balloon Crashes, Catches Fire Near Phoenix; No One Hurt - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hot Air Balloon Crashes, Catches Fire Near Phoenix; No One Hurt

Posted: Updated:

Authorities say a hot air balloon carrying 13 people crashed and caught fire next to a dirt road in the desert outside Phoenix, igniting a small brush fire but causing no injuries.

It's not immediately known what caused the Wednesday morning crash. Phoenix fire Capt. Jake Van Hook says it started "only a small amount of fire," which crews quickly extinguished.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says no injuries have been reported to the 13 people on board and that no other information is immediately available.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for information.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Joaquin Enriquez said the balloon went down in the desert on the edge of the Phoenix metro area.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.