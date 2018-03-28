Elko High Student Accused of Weapons Charge Gets Plea Deal

On Wednesday, the Reno City Council unanimously voted in favor to implement a periodic review of the city's franchise agreement with Waste Management.More >>
A Reno ordinance passed today restricts certain areas from panhandling.More >>
A Reno parent and former public school teacher, says the recent Facebook privacy issues pale in comparison to the risk facing our school kids.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office took a man into custody for sex crimes against a teen.More >>
President Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a Reno man following a multi-agency pursuit that began in Spanish Springs and ended in Gerlach after reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour.More >>
While flu season is winding down, a separate strain is now being reported more frequently. Throughout this season, 'Influenza A' was the dominant strain, but now, 'Influenza B' is making its rounds.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol arrested a fugitive, Jim Brian Smith, wanted by the US Marshals for a probation violation related to a California bank robbery.More >>
A local recycling company is petitioning the Reno City Council, hoping to be allowed to stay in business despite the city's exclusive agreement with Waste Management for recycling pickup.More >>
Interstate 11 is a north/south interstate that will connect Mexico and Canada. It's purpose is to create redundancy in the western region, specifically to relieve traffic on I-5 and I-15.More >>
