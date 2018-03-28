Elko High Student Accused of Weapons Charge Gets Plea Deal - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Elko High Student Accused of Weapons Charge Gets Plea Deal

An 18-year-old Elko High School student charged with bringing guns and knives onto school grounds has pleaded guilty to a lesser alcohol-related charge as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Sammual Munk was arrested Oct. 18 on two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous weapons on school property - a gross misdemeanor - and one count of minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor alcohol charge in Elko Justice Court on Tuesday in exchange for dismissal of the weapons charge.

According to court documents, Deputy District Attorney Mark Mills said the state would not oppose dismissal of the matter and would be silent at the time of sentencing.

Munk's lawyer, Michael Shurtz, said prosecutors agreed not to file any new charges related to the case.

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

