Nevada Casino Gambling Win Tops $1 Billion Again in February - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Casino Gambling Win Tops $1 Billion Again in February

Nevada casinos continued a winning streak in February, topping the $1 billion mark in gambling revenues for the second month in a row.

The state Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday that the $1.02 billion that casinos statewide earned from gamblers amounted to a 7.7% increase compared with the same month in 2017.

For the fiscal year beginning last July, the so-called "gaming win" has increased 2.3%.

The state reaped almost $44.2 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in February.

That was a 15% decrease from the same period in 2017, when the state collected almost $52 million.

Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip logged winnings of more than $603 million for the month, up more than 11% from a year earlier.

That was just under 60% of the statewide total.

