Jersey Mike's Subs to Raise Money for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Jersey Mike's Subs says it will donate 100% of its sales on Wednesday to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada during its 8th annual "Day of Giving" initiative.

“Day of Giving” is the culmination of its March “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for more than 170 local charities nationwide. Partners include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more – including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.

Jersey Mike’s is located at:

4991 South Virginia Street, Reno

537 South Meadows Parkway #104, Reno

Last year’s Month of Giving initiative raised more than $5.5 million for local charities nationwide, including more than $5,300+ for BBBS. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $20 million for local charities.

For more information, go to https://www.jerseymikes.com/