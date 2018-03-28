Truckee Meadows Community College to Hold Family Success Fair

Truckee Meadows Community College is holding a Family Success Fair for students and their family on Wednesday afternoon.

The event will feature topics like marriage and family therapy, CPR and more.

TMCC wanted to hold this event to show the many resources we have in the community when it comes to family and health.

“It was really just the hope to not only provide resources for the family but that they can take it back home and nurture their own family,” says English professor Joshua Shinn.

Speakers will talk about why kids act out and how to regain control in the family.

There will also be some local vendors selling jewelry and pottery.

The dollar book swap will also be there giving out free books for children and the rest of the family.

TMCC not only wanted to make this a family fun event, but they also wanted to help the community as well.

“To give parents not only resources but a little bit of education as well. We are a community college so we want to help the community.”

The Family Success Fair is from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at 7000 Dandini Blvd. inside the Red Mountain Student Center

This event is free to the public