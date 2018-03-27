Nevada Baseball Tops Santa Clara 5-3

Nevada Release

3/27/2018

University of Nevada (13-8) freshman Tyler Bosetti tripled home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Wolf Pack defeated Santa Clara (14-8) 5-3 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park Tuesday. With the victory the Pack improved to 13-8 on the season while the Broncos fell to 14-8.

With the game tied at three and two down in the bottom of the eighth inning, center fielder Cole Krzmarzick singled and on a 1-2 pitch Bosetti followed with a triple to score him with the go-ahead run. Bosetti also crossed the plate on the play after a throwing error and the Pack led 5-3. Senior Keone Cabinian pitched a perfect ninth inning to preserve the victory.

After a scoreless first inning both teams scratched a run in the second inning. The Pack used the same combination in the second inning as the eighth to tie the score, Bosetti singled home Krzmarzick and it was 1-1.

The Pack scored twice in the fourth inning on a two-out single by catcher Marco Valenzueala to give Nevada short-lived two-run advantage. The Broncos scored twice in the top of the fifth inning collecting three doubles in the inning and the game was tied at three where it remained until the eighth inning.

Jordan Jackson (1-1) earned his first collegiate win retiring the only batter he faced in the top of the eighth inning. Cabinian (3) earned his third save which is tied for the team high. SCU reliever Penn Murfee (4-1) suffered his first loss of the season allowing two runs, one earned in 2.2 inning on the mound.

Bosetti (2-for-2,R,2RBI), Krzmarzick (2-for-2,3R) and Michael Echavia (2-for-4) led the Pack with two hits each. Bosetti and Valenzuela drove in two runs each.

SCU second baseman Jason Dicochea (3-for-5,RBI) collected a game-high three hits and drove in a run for the Broncos.

Nevada continues its four-game homestand hosting UNLV (21-5, 6-3 MW) on Thursday for a three-game MW series that begins with a 6 p.m. first pitch. Friday is also a 6 p.m. first pitch with Saturday’s game getting underway at 1 p.m. The series will help determine the Governor’s Series points for the season. Nevada (7-2 MW) is currently atop the MW standings while the Rebels (6-3) are third.