Local Recycling Company Petitions City to Compete with Waste Man - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Recycling Company Petitions City to Compete with Waste Management

Posted: Updated:

A local recycling company is petitioning the Reno City Council, hoping to be allowed to stay in business.

The city has a franchise agreement with Waste Management to handle all commercial and residential recycling. Green Solutions Recycling is a small, local business that was in operation when that agreement went into effect in 2012. Green solutions says the city was supposed to allow them to retain their clients and stay in business, but now they say the city is fining their clients for not using Waste Management, and it's putting them out of business.

"The spirit of the agreement was still supposed to be that it would never be a detriment to a business like Green Solutions Recycling," Green Solutions Spokesperson Mike Draper said, "which is losing clients every day because of how now the agreement is being interpreted."

The recycling operations are still running at Green Solutions for now. They still have about 50 employees and a handful of commercial clients, but they say those clients are fighting tough battles themselves, avoiding fines from the city.

The city is legally allowed to make a franchise agreement like the one with Waste Management that gives exclusivity, partly because it limits issues like fleets of different garbage trucks driving through neighborhoods. But Draper says a little competition is a good thing.

"If people want a choice in their garbage and recycling, which lowers cost, increases innovation," Draper said. "If people want choice, they need to let council hear it."

The Reno City Council is discussing this issue at its meeting Wednesday. That's happening at 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Channel 2 did reach out to the City of Reno and to Waste Management to provide their sides of this issue, but both said they were not available for interviews.

  • NewsMore>>

  • NDOT Hosts Fallon Residents About Interstate 11

    NDOT Hosts Fallon Residents About Interstate 11

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:50:27 GMT

    Interstate 11 is a north/south interstate that will connect Mexico and Canada. It's purpose is to create redundancy in the western region, specifically to relieve traffic on I-5 and I-15. Tuesday NDOT presented residents of Fallon with the four potential corridors for I-11 between Tonopah and I-80, two of which run on either side of Fallon.

    More >>

    Interstate 11 is a north/south interstate that will connect Mexico and Canada. It's purpose is to create redundancy in the western region, specifically to relieve traffic on I-5 and I-15. Tuesday NDOT presented residents of Fallon with the four potential corridors for I-11 between Tonopah and I-80, two of which run on either side of Fallon.

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Tops Santa Clara 5-3

    Nevada Baseball Tops Santa Clara 5-3

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:43:10 GMT

    Tyler Bosetti tripled home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Wolf Pack defeated Santa Clara (14-8) 5-3 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Tyler Bosetti tripled home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Wolf Pack defeated Santa Clara (14-8) 5-3 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • CDC Warns Possible Second Wave of Flu This Season

    CDC Warns Possible Second Wave of Flu This Season

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:30:09 GMT

    While flu season is winding down, a separate strain is now being reported more frequently. Throughout this season, 'Influenza A' was the dominant strain, but now, 'Influenza B' is making its rounds. 

    More >>

    While flu season is winding down, a separate strain is now being reported more frequently. Throughout this season, 'Influenza A' was the dominant strain, but now, 'Influenza B' is making its rounds. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.