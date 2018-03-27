Raising Money to Help Send Local Play to Prague - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Raising Money to Help Send Local Play to Prague

A play written and directed by two Reno women is headed to an International stage.  The local arts community is rallying behind the cause.

It's called "A Taco Truck on Every Corner," and it's a social commentary based on interviews with Americans along all points of the political spectrum. It was written in response to the 2016 election and specifically deals with different views on immigration.  

"After the election I sat down and decided my jumping-off point would be Marco Gutierrez's comment that 'if you don't watch out my people are going to put a taco truck on every corner," said Sandra Brunell-Neace, co-writer and the show's lone actor.   "That was kind of the beginning of it."

She interviewed 20 people about their views on immigration policies.  The responses were all over the board.  The play views the topic through the eyes of a Marine, an immigrant, a gay veteran, a school administrator, an ex-cop and a Dreamer.  It's designed to create a dialogue and so far, it has.

"I think we need that so desperately in this country right now because we're so divided and we're so on edge and angry at times," Brunell-Neace said.  "Something like this can really bring people together.  Let's start listening to each other; I think that's the goal."

In May, the show will travel to the Czech Republic for this year's Prague Fringe Festival.  The hope is to bring an American perspective to a global audience and a reaction just as powerful as the local one.

"I cried," longtime arts supporter Kevin McGehee said.   "It makes you empathize and understand that there are a lot of people in America that are struggling and there's a lot of people that are disadvantaged and we have to take care of those people.   We have to take care of each other and that's what the arts do, we bring people together."

To help fund the trip, there's a special showing of the play set for April 4th.  The local arts community has been rallying behind the cause.


"Sandy just has this uncanny ability of shining a spotlight about social issues that most people don't understand," McGehee said.  "When you see the plays you understand something you didn't beforehand, and the fact she's taking this show to Prague, we want people in other countries to know what's going on.  What we're really trying to do is position Reno as a performing arts center because there's tons of talent here."

