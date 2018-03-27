Sen. Cortez Masto Discusses Spending Bill

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto spent Tuesday in Reno, where she discussed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill. Congress passed the bill last week, and President Trump signed it.

Cortez Masto says Nevada is in a housing crisis, and adding funding was important to create affordable housing. The spending bill lasts through September 30, and includes more funding for HUD, Low Income Tax Credit Housing, HOME Program and Fair Housing.

"The problem we have in our communities is lack of inventory," Sen. Cortez Masto, D-Nevada said. "That's part of it, and how do we incentivize? How do we bring that building back here? How do we work together as a community? Part of the solution would be incentivizing construction. Incentivizing, working with the local builders, working with the local housing advocates, working together. They should be collaborating at the local, state and federal level."

The spending bill will increase military spending, including a pay raise for troops and health care for veterans. While it will include more funding for border security, it will not include the construction of a wall on the southern border. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is not a part of the deal, which could have provided a pathway to citizenship for people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

"It is not okay that these kids and these families live in fear," Cortez Masto said. "It is not okay that we deport individuals who are not violent criminals in our communities and who have lived here for years."

Cortez Masto says republicans and democrats worked together to find a solution for the DACA issue, but says GOP leadership blocked the bipartisan effort.

"We can do border security, we can do security in general, and we can still keep open arms and invite immigrants and keep them here," Cortez Masto said.

Last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida has revived the gun debate. Cortez Masto says she thinks congress should look into banning bump stocks, increasing age requirements to buy firearms, creating universal background checks and looking into regulations regarding gun show and internet sales. The spending bill gives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the authority to study gun violence but it does not provide funding for the research. She says that research can help lawmakers make the appropriate policies regarding guns.

"If we can understand the data, we can really figure out how to reduce gun violence but we can save lives," Cortez Masto said. "That's what it's about and prevent another mass shooting."

Infrastructure is high on Cortez Masto's list for Nevada, including funding for broadband in rural communities. The spending bill provides more money for it, which she says is important for education and telemedicine.

"We're bringing 5G, we're bringing this technology," Cortez Masto said. "So, the funding is there. Now, my goal is to make sure that the money goes to where it should go, into those rural communities and the communities of need and our under-served communities."

Along with broadband, Cortez Masto says technology should be a part of transportation in Nevada's future. The tech industry is growing, and she says the state should continue to lead in the investment for innovation and workforce. Some of that technology could go towards creating "smart cities".

"If you don't have to spend time sitting at a light and now you can spend more time at home with your family, that's worth it," Cortez Masto said.

Nevada is one of six states that can test drone technology. The senator says that gives businesses an opportunity to create jobs and improve the economy, while leading in drone technology.

"The drone companies, here right now, are already testing how we deliver groceries and goods to individuals in their homes. This is an exciting time."

Wildfire is always an important issue in Nevada and the west, and a change in funding will happen as a result of this spending bill. The plan is to cut down on the amount of "fire borrowing" where money that is meant for fire prevention is used to fight fires instead. Federal agencies will also have the ability to access disaster funds for expensive wildland fires.

"Yes, we need money to fight wildfires but if we could manage them, we could prevent a lot of the fires and devastating fires that we have seen," Cortez Masto said.

An increase of money will also go into renewable energy, issues regarding opioids, health and education.