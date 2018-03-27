NHP Arrest Fugitive in Distracted Driving Traffic Stop

The Nevada Highway Patrol arrested a fugitive, Jim Brian Smith, wanted by the US Marshals for a probation violation related to a California bank robbery in a distracted-driver traffic stop Thursday.



NHP says that a Trooper initially pulled Smith over in a white, box van for a cell-phone violation. After running Smith's information, they discovered he was wanted by the US Marshals. Later, they would discover Smith had been on the US Marshal's most wanted list.

"Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers make countless traffic stops on a daily basis," said the NHP in a statement. "If not for the diligent work of one of our State Troopers, this Most Wanted subject may have escaped capture indefinitely."