A New Business Development Center For Women

A group of local business women have joined forces to help other women succeed at business.

Inspire Reno describes itself as a women's entrepreneurial development center. "One thing we know about people who are peak performers is, the one thing they have in common is, they gather around other successful people," says Dr. Erin Oksol, psychologist and business coach.

In a converted house at 615 Riverside Dr., known as the Lara Knight home, near the Truckee River in Reno - you will find the offices of ten different professionals... from an interior designer to a business coach. But Inspire Reno is also a hub for networking and so much more, says its director, Susan Ackerman. “We do workshops we do classes we do seminars, anything having to do with career based development."

Some workshops are free and open to the public, but it is a membership based group, with fees starting about $25 per month.

Interior designer Nicole Howell believes the women's movement we're seeing on a national level is being echoed here in northern Nevada. “We said ME TOO and then we said NO MORE and we almost wanna say - WATCH THIS and see what we can really accomplish." Howell recently launched her business Tête Rouge Interiors and has her office at Inspire Reno.

Dr Erin Oksol is now a business coach, but she's been a psychologist for 16 years and uses what she's learned about the science of high achievers to help clients and members. "Helping with your mindset and high performance habits - and really helping people take those strategies and the science of success - and use what we know about that to go from good to great in their business."

Inspire Reno is already 50 members strong and looking to grow. The grand opening is on Friday, April 13th - it is open to the public.

LOCATION: 615 Riverside Dr., Reno, NV 89503

WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Inspirereno/

PHONE NUMBER: (775) 624-4543