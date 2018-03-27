Audit: Nevada Mishandled Millions in U.S. Crime Victim Grants

The U.S. Justice Department says Nevada's Department of Health and Human Services misappropriated or failed to adequately justify the use of millions of dollars in federal crime victim assistance grants from 2012-2016.

The audit released Monday by the department's inspector general examined $45.6 million in grants awarded to Nevada over the four years to distribute to rape treatment centers, domestic violence shelters, centers for missing children and other community-based victim coalitions.

Among other the things, the audit concludes Nevada failed to track priority funding areas and failed to ensure compliance with grant conditions. As a result, the audit found $4 million in excess funds were distributed. It cited another $1.87 million in expenditures lacking adequate documentation.

Nevada officials have accepted 21 of 22 recommendations for corrective action. They're working to resolve a final discrepancy regarding allowable administrative costs.

