Hansen Receives Pair of Weekly Accolades

After putting together arguably the best weekend performance of her career, Nevada softball senior Erika Hansen has received a pair of weekly accolades as she was named the Mountain West Player of the Week from both the conference and CollegeSportsMadness.com. The honor from the conference marks the first of her career and first for a Wolf Pack softball player since 2016. 
 
“There is no one more deserving of this than Erika,” Nevada head coach Josh Taylor said. “She’s worked extremely hard and put in the extra time that it takes to perform at the level she is at right now. It’s exciting to see someone in her position receive this kind of recognition and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
 
In the series win versus New Mexico, Hansen put on a show for the Wolf Pack fans at Hixson Park hitting .727 (8-for-11) with nine RBIs and seven runs scored. The three home runs that she hit over the weekend resulted in her posting a slugging percentage of 1.727. 
 
Sunday’s 21-run outburst from Nevada also saw Hansen fall a triple shy of the cycle, having batted 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and four RBIs in the third inning alone. In the field, Hansen was flawless, committing no errors, while recording three putouts in the process. 
 
Having put up All-American numbers all season long, entering this weekend, Hansen is the only Mountain West player to record the following stats: .420+ BA, .900+ slugging %, .500+ OBP, 20+ runs, 35+ hits, 35+ RBIs, 10+ HRs and 75+ TB. 

(University of Nevada, Reno)

