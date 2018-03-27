Reno Works Graduates Learn to Dress for Success

On Tuesday, people in the Reno Works program got to learn how to look when going to a job interview.

Reno Works is a 12 week program that helps people in the Volunteers of America shelter learn about serving the community and how to get a job and take care of their finances and today nine participants got to try and new clothes to wear during upcoming job interviews.

"Most of these people that we're helping maybe haven't been to a job interview in years. And it just helps with self-confidence and self-worth and you feel good about yourself when you dress nice,” says Pat Cashell, Regional Director, Volunteers of America.

This is the first time Volunteers of America has partnered with dress for success, which helps women reach economic self-sufficiency.

To learn how to volunteer or to donate to Dress for Success, click here.