J.M. Smucker Recalls Dog Treats Due to Hormone Worries

Two kinds of Milo's Kitchen dog treats sold nationwide are being recalled because three pooches became ill after consuming them, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and J.M. Smucker (SJM), which owns Milo's.

The products potentially contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone, which can cause symptoms including increased thirst, urination and heart rate, weight loss and restlessness in dogs, the federal agency and J.M. Smucker said. Prolonged consumption could cause symptoms to increase in severity and include vomiting, diarrhea and rapid or labored breathing, at which point a visit to the veterinarian is advised.

J.M. Smucker last month recalled some shipments of four brands of dog food, including the popular Kibbles 'N Bits and Gravy Train, after detecting low levels of a drug used to euthanize animals.

The latest recall involves Milo's Kitchen Steak Grillers/Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak in 10-ounce, 18-ounce and 22-ounce bags, with best-if-used-by dates of Nov. 15, 2018, and April 26, 2019. It also includes 15-ounce bags of Milo's Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon with an expiration date of Nov. 19, 2018.

Consumers should stop feeding the product to their dogs, and those looking for a refund or coupon to replace the treats can call J.M. Smucker at 1-888-569-6767 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern.

Consumers can also email the company through this form.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.