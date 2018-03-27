Nevada's Nowaczewski Named MW Pitcher of the Week

Senior right-handed pitcher Mark Nowaczewski was named the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week after picking up his third win of the season at Fresno State on Friday. The Sparks native earned the honor three times last season.

This is the second week in a row that a Nevada pitcher has won the award, after freshman Jake Jackson earned the honor a week ago.

Nowaczewski tossed 7.1 innings in the 5-1 series opening victory against the Bulldogs on Friday. The senior only allowed one run on the night and began the game retiring nine FS hitters and taking a no-hit bid into the fourth frame. Nowaczewski retired the side in order in four innings and faced the minimum in another.

The senior ended his day striking out three batters and only allowing four hits on 96 pitches. Nowaczewski is currently second in MW play with 20.2 innings pitched and holds the sixth-lowest ERA at 3.92. Nowaczewski is now 3-2 on the season with a 2-0 record against MW opponents, and is one of only four pitchers in the conference to not allow a home run all season.

(University of Nevada, Reno)