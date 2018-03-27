Medical Services Expand for Northern Nye County Residents

The Northern Nye County Hospital District says two collaborations will help expand services in that area.

It says that the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) and Renown Health have both entered into agreements with the Northern Nye County Hospital District for a phased expansion of services over the next year.

“The Northern Nye County Hospital District is proud to collaborate with REMSA and Renown to expand on the much-needed services for the thousands of residents in central Nevada,” said Justin Zimmerman, a Northern Nye County Hospital District Board Trustee. “Together, we are innovating rural healthcare delivery, creating new ways for residents to access medical care while preserving their local, independent way of life.”

REMSA recently launched an exclusive phone number for the Nurse Health Line for Northern Nye County residents, 775-482-3377. The free, 24/7 call-in line is staffed with registered nurses providing assessment, care recommendations and/or referrals to appropriate health care or community services. Northern Nye County residents are encouraged to call the Nurse Health Line for illnesses, injuries and symptoms including a sore throat, minor burns, arm or leg pain/injury, cough/cold/flu symptoms, falls, vomiting, rash, low fever, minor pains, sprains/strains, earaches and nosebleeds. However, people should continue to call 9-1-1 for emergencies.

Future phases of the REMSA expansion will include locally-based, 24/7 Community Paramedics, as well as community wellness and public education initiatives.

Renown, in partnership with the Northern Nye County Hospital District, will be expanding on the care already being provided to residents since it opened the medical group in June 2016 at the former Nye Regional Medical Center, 825 S. Main Street.

Primary and specialty care services using telehealth technology were initially offered, with more than 1,500 appointments in the medical office last year. The medical group later expanded to include lab and x-ray, with more than 700 appointments in 2017 for these services.

Medical office hours have recently expanded to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Urgent care and occupational health services have also been added to Renown’s Telehealth offering, including drug and alcohol testing, as well as treatment and follow-up after a work-related incident.

Plans to expand care will include adding additional telehealth services based on the needs of the community, increasing testing and treatment capacity, and evaluation of hiring an on-site provider. These are in addition to the quarterly visits by a doctor already available.

“The Hospital District is excited to be a part of the ongoing effort to help community partners offer the best care possible to our residents,” said Zimmerman. “This care model can serve as an example to rural communities across the country by providing critical access to healthcare services so people don’t have to travel hundreds of miles for care.”

(Northern Nye County Hospital District)