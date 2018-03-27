Reno 1868 FC's Away Match in Dallas Area on Wednesday Postponed

Wednesday’s USL regular season contest between Rio Grande Valley FC and Reno 1868 FC has been postponed as storms and potential flash floods in the Dallas area produced numerous flight cancellations that left Reno’s squad unable to reach south Texas.



The game will be rescheduled for a future date at H-E-B Park, which will be announced at a future date.



Both clubs will return to action this Saturday night as the Toros play host to Sacramento Republic FC (5:30 p.m. PT), and 1868 FC hosts Phoenix Rising FC (4 p.m. PT).



Tickets for Reno 1868 FC’s match on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field can be purchased at Reno1868FC.com/tickets

(Reno 1868 FC)