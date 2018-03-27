West Street Wine Bar in Reno to Close This Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

West Street Wine Bar in Reno to Close This Weekend

West Street Wine Bar in downtown Reno is closing this weekend after nine year of business. 

Owner Rick Martinez says he is moving to West Palm Beach, Florida to be closer to his family – and open a new wine business there. 

He says the bar’s lease is up at the end of this month, so it was a logical time to close. 

Saturday, March 31st will be the last day. The bar is located at 148 West Street. 

