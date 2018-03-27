Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies Seek Credit Card Fraud Suspect

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation.

Deputies say in early January a Cold Springs area resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report that she had ordered a Home Depot credit card in December of 2017. The victim never received the card. However, they say she started getting bills for hundreds of dollars of charges made on the card she ordered.

Anyone with information about the suspect in this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Washoe County Deputies offer these tips to help you protect yourself from mail theft:

Never send cash or coins in the mail. Use checks or money orders.

Promptly remove mail from your mailbox after delivery, especially if you're expecting checks, credit cards, or other negotiable items. If you won't be home when the items are expected, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.

Have your local post office hold your mail while you're on vacation, or absent from your home for a long period of time.

If you don't receive a check, credit card, or other valuable mail you're expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately.

Always deposit your mail in a mail slot at your local post office, or hand it to your letter carrier.

Consider starting a neighborhood watch program. By exchanging work and vacation schedules with trusted friends and neighbors, you can watch each other's mailboxes (as well as homes).

Contact law enforcement whenever you observe suspicious activity.

(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)