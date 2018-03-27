Nevada's Caleb Martin Named Honorable Mention AP All-American - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada's Caleb Martin Named Honorable Mention AP All-American

Nevada forward Caleb Martin has been named an honorable mention all-American by The Associated Press.

The 6-foot-7 junior transfer from North Carolina State is among the 46 players who received honorable mention along with the AP's three All-America men's college basketball teams announced on Tuesday.

Martin averaged 18.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season in helping lead Nevada to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to Loyola Chicago 69-68 on Thursday. He earlier was named the Mountain West Conference player of the year.

Martin and his twin brother Caleb Martin have another year of eligibility remaining with the Wolf Pack, who finished 29-8 this season.

The AP's first team consists of Villanova's Jalen Brunson, Arizona's Deandre Ayton, Oklahoma's Trae Young, Duke's Marvin Bagley and Kansas' Devonte' Graham.

