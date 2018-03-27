NDOT Hosting I-11 Meetings in Fallon, Reno/Sparks, Carson City This Week

The Nevada Department of Transportation will host several public information meetings this week gather feedback on the future Interstate 11 corridor connecting the Las Vegas valley and northwestern Nevada.

March 27- 4-7 p.m.: Fallon Convention Center, 100 Campus Way, Fallon

March 28- 4-7 p.m.: Grand Sierra Resort Conference Center, 2500 East 2nd St., Reno

March 29- 2-5 p.m.: NDOT Headquarters Building 3rd Floor Conference Room, 1263 South Stewart St., Carson City

March 29 meeting also video-conferenced and available for public attendance at the following locations:

NDOT – Winnemucca NDOT District III Office, 725 W. 4th St., Winnemucca

NDOT – Elko NDOT District III Office, 1951 Idaho St., Elko

NDOT – Las Vegas NDOT District I Office, Conference Room, Bldg. A, 123 E. Washington Ave., Las Vegas

Informational presentations will be held at 5:30 p.m. for each meeting, excluding the March 29 presentation which will be held at 2:30 p.m. The March 29 presentation will also be broadcast live on the Nevada Department of Transportation Facebook page.

In 1991, a new road corridor connecting international trade through the American West was federally designated. Developed into I-11, a section of the new interstate is nearing completion in Boulder City. The future I-11 will generally follow U.S. 95 between northwestern Las Vegas and I-80 in western Nevada.

“The future I-11 will not only further connect our state, but the entire West. It will bring enhanced mobility, traffic safety, freight and other opportunities for Nevada,” NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon described. “As we begin initial planning to determine the interstate’s exact path, these meetings are an opportunity for Nevadans to give feedback and help establish the blueprint of this vital interstate.”

Construction of the approximately 450-mile long interstate could be phased over future decades as environmental studies are complete and funding prioritized.

Further information is available at I11study.com. Those unable to attend the meetings can e-mail feedback to kverre@dot.nv.gov. Additional public meetings are anticipated to be held over coming months to share results of the alternatives analysis.

(Nevada Department of Transportation contributed to this report.)