Douglas County Selects Jenifer Davidson as Assistant County Manager

The position of Assistant County Manager has been offered to Jenifer Davidson at the salary of $114,920.00.

In 2011 Davidson was appointed to the position of Minden Town Manager by the Town Board. She previously served as an Administrative Services Manager at China Spring from 2008 to 2011. She is a Certified Public Official through the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities.

Davidson graduated Douglas High School in 2000. She went on to attend Boise State University where she obtained a Bachelor’s of Science in Political Science with an emphasis in Public Law, Philosophy and Administration. While in college, Jenifer worked at the United States Attorney’s Office in Boise. She was a member of the Leadership Douglas County class of 2013 and a recently 2017 completed the University of Nevada, Reno Supervisory Management Program.

“I am honored by the opportunity to further serve and give back to the community that has shaped me into the public service professional I am today,” said Davidson. “I look forward to working with the dedicated career professionals and elected officials of Douglas County.”

“We are very excited to welcome Jenifer, and we believe she as a dynamic skill set that will be an incredible asset to Douglas County,” said County Manager, Larry Werner.

(Douglas County contributed to this report.)