Louisiana AG Announces No Criminal Charges in Alton Sterling's Death

They later discovered the fugitive had been on the US Marshal's most wanted list.More >>
California is suing the Trump administration over its decision to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 U.S. Census.More >>
The U.S. Justice Department says Nevada's Department of Health and Human Services misappropriated or failed to adequately justify the use of millions of dollars in federal crime victim assistance grants from 2012-2016.More >>
The University of Nevada is selling off part of its main station farm to help fund other programs at the university.More >>
Military officials say a U.S. Marine from Nevada who was killed in action in the Pacific Ocean battle of Tarawa in World War II will be buried next week with military honors.More >>
Snowpack in the Sierra was just 60% of average coming into the month, but with triple the amount of precipitation than a normal March, the outlook is much better.More >>
A New Zealand native who couldn't keep up with his medical bills in the United States, had no choice but to move home to survive. Perhaps the hardest part for him, was flying to his homeland across the Pacific Ocean, without his only companion, Cheyenne.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says two people were transported to the hospital after a single vehicle crashed into the median on southbound I-580 near Mill Street.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fatal fire Saturday night on Cheyenne Trail in Stagecoach.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation.More >>
