California Sues Trump Administration Over Citizenship Query

California is suing the Trump administration over its decision to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 U.S. Census.

In announcing the lawsuit Tuesday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says adding such a question is a reckless decision that would violate the U.S. Constitution and cause a population undercount.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla says the move "rolls back the clock on civil rights and voting rights in America."

The Commerce Department announced the question would be added to the 2020 Census on Monday night, saying it will help enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Required by the Constitution, the U.S. Census is taken every 10 years. It helps determine the number of seats each state has in the House and how federal money is distributed to local communities.

A coalition of state attorneys general urged the department last month to not add such a question, saying it could lower participation among immigrants and cause a population undercount.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that adding such a question "will inject fear and distrust into vulnerable communities and cause traditionally undercounted communities to be even further under-represented, financially excluded and left behind."

The Commerce Department said in a press release Monday that citizenship data will help the Justice Department enforce the Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voting rights. It said that between 1820 and 1950, almost every decennial census asked a question on citizenship in some form.

Census counts are taken by mail and by workers walking neighborhoods. The Census Bureau says that the 2010 census drew a massive response, with about 74 percent of the households mailing in forms and the remaining households counted by workers in neighborhoods. (AP) 

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released this following statement: 

“I am alarmed that the Trump Administration is politicizing the Census by the addition of a citizenship question. This decision trades the accuracy of a census designed to provide complete count of the entire nation’s population for a political win for President Trump. This is a direct attack on immigrant populations that could lead to undercounted and underfunded minority districts across the country. It is an assault on our representative democracy and our Constitution which requires a complete and accurate count of everyone living in the country, no matter their citizenship status. 

“I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate to pass the Every Person Counts Act which would prohibit this question from disrupting the accuracy of the census and sowing fear into immigrant communities.”

