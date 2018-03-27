Dept. of Wildlife Hopes to Stop Poaching With Anonymous Reporting Program

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is hoping to stop poaching with a program called Operation Game Thief.

The program has been around for years, since the early 1980's. And with only 31 game wardens in the state of Nevada they rely on the public to help find illegal hunting.

“They average they cover 3,500 square miles by themselves that is why we want to get this out in the public.”

Operation Game Thief is kind of a Secret Witness for the department. Anyone can call the program at any time of the day and just like Secret Witness, it remains completely anonymous

The department's funds rely on tags and hunting license and not everyone can get a tag - some people wait years to get a tag on certain animals.

“Wildlife belongs to the people of Nevada and we want to stress that when someone kills one illegally they are taking it away from those people who are waiting their turns,” says Chief Game Warden Tyler Turnipseed.

You can call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-992-3030 to report any wildlife violation

You can get an award if the Department of Wildlife does find any wildlife violation from your call

They ask that if you see anything suspicious to take pictures if you can.

Do not confront the individual, just call the number and report what you saw.