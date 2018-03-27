University of Nevada Selling Parcels of Main Station Farm

The University of Nevada is selling off part of its main station farm to help fund other programs at the university.

The two parcels at Mill Street and McCarran Blvd. 104 acres and 40 acres respectively.

The other 700 acres will remain for agriculture research.

The property will be sold for a minimum of $20-million.

The 104-acre McCarran Parcel, which was annexed into the City of Reno in 2011, was rezoned to a Planned Unit Development designation by the Reno City Council in March 2013. It is on the east side of McCarran Boulevard and extends from Clean Water Way approximately 4,700 feet to the south and has a depth of about 927 feet.

Community members had protested the plan when it came before the council back in 2013

President Marc Johnson reiterated that selling these parcels will help the main campus renovate its lab spaces and be more competitive for research grants.

“We are planning to liquidate these assets to provide funds to renovate critical research lab spaces to be more competitive for research grants,” he said. “Use of the land for teaching, research and operations by the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources will continue on the remainder of the land.”

The University has 12,000-plus acres around Nevada used for agriculture research, such as animal genetics, cattle health and performance, control and eradication of noxious weeds, alternative agriculture, air/soil/water quality, rangeland management, alternative fuel sources, applied research and demonstration in hoop-house, greenhouse and organic farming in dry climates, and an experimental vineyard.

