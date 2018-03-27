You'll See Campaign Signs Soon, But Not on State Road Property

With warmer weather creeping in and the primary election less than three months away, the Nevada Department of Transportation is expecting to see an increase in advertising and campaign signs along roadways. NDOT wants people to know, it is illegal to post any sign on state road property, and they will remove signs that are posted there.

Meg Ragonese, Public Information Officer for NDOT, says Kietzke Lane, South McCarran and South Virginia Street and Pyramid Highway are all places NDOT has to periodically clear signs. Ragonese says the law is in place for public safety.

"Sometimes signs can interfere with visibility of drivers," Ragonese says. "Sometimes they can even pose a potential traffic safety threat if for example the sign becomes wind-born as well."

Ragonese also said they don't want people getting out of their cars to put up a sign alongside a busy and potentially dangerous state road.

Advertising is allowed on private property near state roads, and campaign signs are allowed with certain restrictions. The sign can only be up 60 days prior to an election. The primary election in Nevada is June 12, and the general election is November 6. The sign must also be no larger than 4 feet by 8 feet, but can be larger if a permit is obtained from the state.

Federal highways and interstates, including I-80 and U.S. 395/I-580 have stricter laws when it comes to posting signs, even on private property.

"There's also the National Highway Beautification Act, which prohibits installing signs on private property within 660 feet of interstates, and once again that's all for safety."

If NDOT picks up an illegally placed sign, they take it to the local maintenance garage and hold the sign for 30 days for the owner to pick it up. Anyone caught with placing a sign on state road property is subject to a fine of up to 250 dollars.