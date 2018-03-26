Two People Transported After Single Vehicle Crash on I-580, Near - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two People Transported After Single Vehicle Crash on I-580, Near Mill Street

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Highway Patrol says two people were transported to the hospital after a single vehicle crashed into the median on southbound I-580 near Mill Street.

Authorities say the crash occurred at 7:35 p.m. Monday. The driver was merging onto the freeway from the 2nd Street and Glendale off ramp. The driver then proceeded to cross all lanes, crashing into the median. 

Two people were in the car and both were transported with unknown injuries. 

The left two lanes of southbound I-580 are closed, but should be reopening soon.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.