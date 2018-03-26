Two People Transported After Single Vehicle Crash on I-580, Near Mill Street

Nevada Highway Patrol says two people were transported to the hospital after a single vehicle crashed into the median on southbound I-580 near Mill Street.

Authorities say the crash occurred at 7:35 p.m. Monday. The driver was merging onto the freeway from the 2nd Street and Glendale off ramp. The driver then proceeded to cross all lanes, crashing into the median.

Two people were in the car and both were transported with unknown injuries.

The left two lanes of southbound I-580 are closed, but should be reopening soon.