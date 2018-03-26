Homeward Bound: Helping Send Reno Dog Overseas to Reunite with Her Owner in New Zealand

A New Zealand native who couldn't keep up with his medical bills in the United States, had no choice but to move home to survive. Perhaps the hardest part for him, was flying to his homeland across the Pacific Ocean, without his only companion, Cheyenne.

Reggie Boyd, a New Zealand native, lived in America for 20 years; 15 of those years he lived right here in Reno. Six years ago, he adopted a 10-week old Golden Retriever puppy.

'Cheyenne' has been right by his side, ever since. Until now.

Boyd says, "She's just one of those dogs that's--to me, one-in-a-million."

It eventually grew increasingly difficult for Boyd to find work, due to his disability. He lost his arm in an industrial accident and was living off a fixed-income of $700 a month.

Boyd later developed blood clots in his lungs, forcing him to have to use oxygen to survive. He staved off the idea of moving back to New Zealand for his healthcare needs, as long as he could.

Michelle Fossum, Boyd's friend who is spearheading efforts to reunite the pair, said, "He just waited and waited until he just could not breathe anymore--and he had to make that tough decision to leave without her."

With medical bills piling up, Boyd could no longer afford the cost-of-living along with healthcare costs, much less--afford to take Cheyenne across the Pacific Ocean with him.

His medical care in New Zealand is free, but the price of losing Cheyenne, is too high a cost. Boyd says, "She was just such a big part of my life and now I just miss her so much."

Since he moved back in January, he thinks, and worries, about her every day, "How's she coping and is she wondering where I am?" Fossum says, "She does miss him."

Fossum has set up a GoFundMe and is hoping the northern Nevada community will come together to help raise the approximately $5,000 needed to fly Cheyenne home. Although that's not the full amount required--Fossum says both she and Boyd are also trying to pull together whatever funds they can, on their own.

Fossum fears if the pair isn't reunited, Boyd will continue putting his best friend, above all else. She says, "Knowing him, he will come back and sacrifice his own health for her."

When we talked with Boyd over the phone on his way to his next doctor's appointment, it was clear that he would truly, do anything for her. Boyd said, "I know I'm an amputee, but I'd gladly give my other arm for her. There wouldn't be anything I wouldn't do for her. Nothing. I think she's irreplaceable."

Fossum hopes to raise the money as quickly as possible, since the process of sending Cheyenne home will take about four to six months, overall. That's in part due to what she says are New Zealand's strict requirements for animals entering the country.

She hopes to have them reunited by August or September, and tells us her daughter will travel to New Zealand to ensure Cheyenne gets there safely.

If you'd like to donate you can visit the 'Send Cheyenne Home' GoFundMe. Or, you can check out their t-shirt fundraiser here. The shirts are designed for dog-lovers and say "When I needed a hand, I found your paw." They're $15 each.