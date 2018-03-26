Spring Break Camps That Still Have Openings

It's Spring Break for Washoe County School District, and parents may be looking for places to send their kids. While many of the most popular camps have been booked for a long time, there are still a few camps that have openings, if you act quickly.

The Discovery Museum still has a few spots open for 5th-7th graders, in its "Adventures in 3D" camp. For information on that, click here:

The Kiwanis Club is offering free clinics for kids to learn how to tune, repair, and safety check their bikes. All kids welcome, but kids under 12 require an adult present. Clinics run Wednesday through Saturday, from 2-6 p.m. at 145 Catron Drive in Reno. Contact information here.

Bricks 4 Kids is offering LEGO camps featuring various projects. More information here.

Rocksport Climbing Gym has a few last-minute openings for this week. Contact information here.

Freestyle Martial Arts has spots open for both this week and next. More information here.

The Galena Creek Visitor Center's Spring Exploration Camp may have spots open for this week and next. Information here.

KidScape Productions Full Play Camp has several available roles/positions in its Spring Break play. Information here.

The Young Explorers "Meet the Masters" art and art history camp has openings. Information here.

The Challenge Island Wizardry Camp this week and Girls and Dolls Camp next week both have openings. Information here.