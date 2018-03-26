Washoe County Installing More Barrier on Lemmon Drive - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Installing More Barrier on Lemmon Drive

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County says crews will be installing 12,000 feet of additional HESCO barrier this week on Lemmon Drive, after rains from last week caused rising water levels, triggering the closure of the road.

Washoe County and City of Reno staff have been hard at work investigating other protections that could be put in place to keep the public safe, while re-opening Lemmon Drive.

The barrier will be provided by the State of Nevada and will be installed along Lemmon Drive extending south from Arkansas Drive. This additional barrier will provide increased protection of the road making it safe to re-open Lemmon Drive.

They say other protective measures, including plugging the culvert, installing storm water pumps and pumping the water out of the area, are scheduled in the coming weeks. An update will be provided when an opening date for Lemmon Drive is determined.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.