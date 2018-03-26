Washoe County Installing More Barrier on Lemmon Drive

Washoe County says crews will be installing 12,000 feet of additional HESCO barrier this week on Lemmon Drive, after rains from last week caused rising water levels, triggering the closure of the road.

Washoe County and City of Reno staff have been hard at work investigating other protections that could be put in place to keep the public safe, while re-opening Lemmon Drive.

The barrier will be provided by the State of Nevada and will be installed along Lemmon Drive extending south from Arkansas Drive. This additional barrier will provide increased protection of the road making it safe to re-open Lemmon Drive.

They say other protective measures, including plugging the culvert, installing storm water pumps and pumping the water out of the area, are scheduled in the coming weeks. An update will be provided when an opening date for Lemmon Drive is determined.