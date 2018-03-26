Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Homicide

Reno police have arrested a suspect, 19-year-old Jose Castillo, that allegedly shot a man outside the La Michoacana restaurant early Saturday morning.

Police say that the shooting followed an argument that took place in the restaurant. The suspect then allegedly retrieved his handgun from his vehicle and shot the victim twice in the abdomen area.

The victim's sister transported him to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

After checking surveillance video, officers assigned to the Regional Gang Unit recognized the suspect from prior encounters. They conducted follow-up interviews with the victim and witnesses positively identifying Jose Castillo. The firearm used was also recovered shortly after the arrest.

Castillo has been charged with attempted homicide.