Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Homicide - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Homicide

Posted: Updated:

Reno police have arrested a suspect, 19-year-old Jose Castillo, that allegedly shot a man outside the La Michoacana restaurant early Saturday morning.

Police say that the shooting followed an argument that took place in the restaurant. The suspect then allegedly retrieved his handgun from his vehicle and shot the victim twice in the abdomen area. 

The victim's sister transported him to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

After checking surveillance video, officers assigned to the Regional Gang Unit recognized the suspect from prior encounters.  They conducted follow-up interviews with the victim and witnesses positively identifying Jose Castillo. The firearm used was also recovered shortly after the arrest.

Castillo has been charged with attempted homicide. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.