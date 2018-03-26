100th Birthday Party Held for World War II Veteran in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

100th Birthday Party Held for World War II Veteran in Reno

On Monday the VA celebrated the 100th birthday for a World War II veteran here in Reno.

Senator Dean Heller read a proclamation honoring Isabel Montoya and dozens of her friends and family turned out for the party.

"In celebration of your 100th birthday thank you for your World War II service. You are a true hero and an example to all of us.

Montoya says she still remembers those she helped during the war.

"Just working with the boys working with the patients that got well, because I worked hard to get them well, I liked that."

Montoya’s youngest daughter, Nadine Maher added, "She's always taught me to be patient and continue loving everyone no matter who they are."

Four generations of Mrs. Montoya's family attended today's celebration.

