Ask the Doctor: Women's Health Day

Prevention is key when it comes to colon cancer which is the third leading cause of cancer deaths among women - behind breast and lung cancer.

Dr. Sam Nourani with Digestive Health will answer your questions

1) WHAT IS A "SCREENING COLONOSCOPY" AND WHY ARE THEY IMPORTANT?

Almost all colorectal cancers begin as precancerous polyps - or abnormal growths in the colon or rectum. They can be present for years before turning into cancer. So routine colonoscopies can find and remove them before they turn into cancer. Colonoscopy literally means to look inside the colon. Gastroenterologists use a long, thin, flexible lens called a colonoscope to view the colon. It can also biopsy any suspicious lesions.

2) WHEN SHOULD WE START GETTING SCREENED?

Regular screening and colonoscopies are recommended once you turn 50.

3) WHAT IS THE BENEFIT OF HAVING A SCREENING COLONOSCOPY VERSUS AN AT-HOME KIT FOR SCREENING?

The at-home kit looks at DNA mutations in the stool. Doctors say it doesn't replace colonoscopies - which is still considered the gold standard. With the at-home kit, you don't need to restrict your diet or prep. Your stool samples are sent to the lab for testing which takes about two weeks.

4) WHAT IS THE BEST DIET TO FOLLOW TO AVOID COLON CANCER?

Researchers believe a diet low in animal fat and high in fruits, vegetables and whole grains can lower your risk. Increasing exercise and limiting alcohol/tobacco are also factors in colon health.

5) YOU HAVE A COLON CANCER SCREENING EVENT - JUST FOR WOMEN - COMING UP?

