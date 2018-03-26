Investigation Underway After Fatal Fire in Stagecoach

An investigation is underway after a fatal fire Saturday night in Stagecoach in Lyon County.

The fire started around 9 p.m. in the 4900 block of Cheyenne Drive.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.

Central Lyon Fire says multiple agencies responded to the fire. It was knocked down about about 30 minutes later.

Authorities say Bobbie Ranaldi died on scene. An official cause of death hasn't been released.

No one else was hurt in the fire.