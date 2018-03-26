Grandmother of Slain Sacramento Man Calls for Police Changes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Grandmother of Slain Sacramento Man Calls for Police Changes

Courtesy: Facebook, MGN Courtesy: Facebook, MGN

The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects. She suggests shooting them in an extremity.

Sequita Thompson said at a news conference Monday that police didn't need to shoot at 22-year-old Stephon Clark 20 times, killing him in a darkened backyard March 18.

She says through tears that police could have sent in a police dog or used a Taser instead.

Police say they thought he had a gun, but found only a cellphone.

The family's renowned civil rights attorney, Benjamin Crump, says Clark is the latest face of young black men killed by police.

Members of the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics NBA teams took up his cause Sunday, wearing Clark's name on black warm-up T-shirts.

