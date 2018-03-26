Police Arrest Man on DUI Charge After Crashes Car Into Building

Reno Police say they have arrested a man on a DUI charge after he crashed into an apartment building early Monday morning.

The crash happened at the Horizons at South Meadows apartments on Double R Blvd. and Double Diamond Parkway.

35-year-old Asowadur Khan was also arrested on a charge of failing to maintain a lane and failing to stop for an accident.

A resident was home during the crash and was not hurt.