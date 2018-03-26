Winner Take All? Not if Electoral College Critics Win Cases - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Winner Take All? Not if Electoral College Critics Win Cases

Critics of the winner-take-all system used by 48 states to assign their Electoral College votes are hoping to have the practice ruled unconstitutional.

They took their first step last month by filing federal lawsuits in four states, arguing that the practice of assigning all of a state's Electoral College votes to the winner of a state's popular vote runs counter to the principle of one person, one vote.

The group behind the initiative, the League of United Latin American Citizens, said a state's Electoral College votes should instead be assigned to candidates based on a proportional system.

They ultimately hope the U.S. Supreme Court will take up the case.

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said any change should be the result of a national conversation, not a lawsuit.

