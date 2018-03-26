Woman Accused of Stealing $250,000+ From 93-Year-Old Father

A Douglas County woman is accused of stealing a $250,000 from her 93-year-old father.

Authorities say 62-year-old Vicky Jo Adams was arrested on one count of theft and one count of exploitation of an older person, both category “B” felonies.

A criminal complaint says Adams was designated as the caregiver of her father John Lindblade and his estate.

It also says as a caregiver, she was entrusted with funds for the limited purpose of providing for her father’s care. However, she allegedly subsequently converted her father’s funds for her own personal use.

The complaint says the crimes were committed between April and December, 2017.

The State of Nevada v. Adams criminal complaint represents the sixth elder exploitation criminally charged by the Office of the Nevada Attorney General.