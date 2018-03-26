Standard & Poor's Elevates City of Reno Bond Rating to A+

The City of Reno says Standards & Poor's has upgraded its general obligation bond rating from A- to A+ with a stable outlook.

In the report, S&P states that it doesn’t expect to change the new rating during the two-year outlook horizon.

“We are pleased that Standard & Poor’s has recognized the progress that the City of Reno has made over the past six months,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said. “Our city strives to be fiscally responsible, accessible and responsive to our residents and business community. I am proud that every year our Council has put fiscal accountability at the top of their list of priorities, and it’s exciting to see that hard work reflected in this rating.”

The report specifically cites the City’s maintenance of structural balance and continued replenishment of the city’s available fund balances, as well as the city’s improved management policies and practices.

Debt reduction continues to highlight the City of Reno’s commitment to fiscal stability. The City’s total debt has decreased by nearly $200 million, with an available fund balance of $21.6 million.

The report also cites a strong economy and strong management.

S&P says it could raise the ratings in future assessments if Reno’s regional economy continues to improve and strong fund balance levels are preserved by the organization.

(City of Reno contributed to this report.)