Zuckerberg Likely to Testify to Congress Amid Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly testify before lawmakers on Capitol Hill on April 12th.

Zuckerberg's willingness to testify comes amid mounting pressure from both sides of the political aisle for him to appear before a Congressional panel to explain Facebook's handling the Cambridge Analaytica privacy scandal. Personal data harvested from 50 million people may have been used improperly by the data firm, which worked with the Trump campaign in 2016.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the House Energy and Commerce Committee and numerous other lawmakers have sent letters to Zuckerberg demanding he answer their questions.

Zuckerberg recently told Wired editor-in-chief and CBS News contributor Nicholas Thompson that he was open to testifying. "If it is ever the case that I am the most informed person at Facebook in the best position to testify, I will happily do that," Zuckerberg told Thompson in an interview with WIRED.

Facebook has now been named in a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing it of negligence and it has lost nearly $50 billion in market value. A movement to encourage users to delete their accounts, called #DeleteFacebook, has also received lots of attention

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

Facebook's stock, which already took a big hit last week, plunged as a result.

Facebook said in a statement on Monday that the company remains "strongly committed" to protecting people's information and that it welcomes the opportunity to answer the FTC's questions.

Facebook reached a settlement with the FTC in 2011 offering privacy assurances.

(CBS News, The Associated Press contributed to this report.)